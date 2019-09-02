Hurricane Dorian Morning Update, Monday September 2, 2019

Hurricane Dorian is still a category 5 storm located about 120 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It is currently over the Grand Bahama Island. It will continue to bring catastrophic winds and storm surge to the Bahamas through the day.

Hurricane Dorian is almost stalled out over the Bahamas and is moving west at only 1 mph. Winds are sustained at 165 mph and the central pressure is 916 mb.

Hurricane Dorian is not expected to make landfall in Florida, but will be hugging the coastline. This means the east coast of Florida will still experience life threatening conditions, with hurricane force winds, heavy rain, and storm surge through the middle half of the week.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to slowly move west to northwest and could move along the eastern coastline through the week. This means George, South Carolina, and North Carolina could all experience strong winds and storm surge later this week. Even though it may not make landfall, the eastern seaboard of the United States should be watching and prepared.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 storm in Elbow Cay, Abacos at 12:40 PM on Sunday. At that time winds were sustained at 185 mph and gusts were over 220 mph. Over 24 inches of rainfall are expected in the Bahamas.