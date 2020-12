HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon Area School District will move to remote learning for at least a month due to COVID-19.



The school board made the decision Monday night and voted to keep students online until at least Jan. 20. No in-person extracurricular activities will be allowed during this time.

In-person school may continue for the district’s “high-needs learners,” Superintendent Fred Foster added. The school board plans to meet again on Dec. 14.

