Huntingdon Residents want to join lawsuit against Wolf, Levine

Jen o’ donnell, the Owner of Revive Salon says since her shop closed on march 20th she’s lost tens of thousands of dollars is not sure how she can keep up with the monthly expenses.

“We filed for the Small business loan and seen nothing, we filed for the small business loan, seen nothing, I filed for the self-unemployment,” O’ Donnell, said.

Jen O’Donnell and her husband Ryan are two of 600 people on the Huntingdon County open for business Facebook page, which is dedicated to getting Huntingdon County reopen.

Thursday, Butler, Washington, Greene and Fayette PA counties, as well as Western PA legislators and businesses filed a lawsuit against Governor Tom Wolf and Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

“Alleging everything from an improper taking of people’s businesses, to creating a scheme, for the issuents of waivers and the shutting down of business,” Thomas, W. King III, Attorney for Dillon McCandless King Coulter & Graham LLP, said.

They hope the suit will get the state to reopen the counties, immediately.

The O’ Donnells are asking county commissioners to add their county to the lawsuit.

Comissioners tell WTAJ they are waiting for council from their solicitor.

The attorney on the lawsuit, Thomas W. King III, says the alleged acts are tryannical.

“They don’t have that power under the Pennsylvania Constitution, they don’t have that power under the Pennsylvania statutes and in addition to that, they don’t have that power under the United States Constitution,” King, said.

The counties and King are waiting for a hearing date from a federal court. The lawsuit is not asking for any financial compensation, but for Governor Wolf and Secretary Levine to be forced to drop the business shutdown orders.

“It’s not just about money, it’s about the rights of the people,” O’ Donnell, said.

Ryan O’ Donnell says he hopes more counties like Blair County will add their names to the lawsuit.