Huntingdon County women turning 102 hopes to get cards for birthday

ALEXANDRIA, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mabel Hall is about to turn 102-years-old on March 24th.

Due to precautions being taken with the Coronavirus, Mabel is unable to celebrate with a birthday party. However, she is still hoping people could send her birthday cards.

Mabel, who loves to crochet and cook was featured last year for her 101st birthday.

Since then, she has kept every card and continued looking at them throughout the year.

“I thank the Lord every day that he gives me the breath, gives me the air to breathe and so forth and so on. I still give him all the credit” said Mabel.

If you’d like to send a birthday card, it can be addressed to Mabel Hall at:

5256 Barree Road

Alexandria, PA 16611