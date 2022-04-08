HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau is inviting community members to its annual tourism summit.

The “Reignite Here” Tourism Summit will take place on April 19 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Huntingdon County Country Club.

The event is set to feature information on visitor trends in the area, social media strategies and best practices to market tourism-based businesses.

The keynote speaker will be Ellen Matis of Hello Social.

“We’ve always been very passionate here at HCVB to make sure that our partner’s are equipped with what they need to meet and exceed visitor expectations,” said Susan Penning, Marketing Director at the Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau. “We wanna make sure every single guest walks away with something that they can use to grow and expand their business.”

Penning said anyone is welcome to attend the summit. The cost is $25 for HCVB partners and $30 for non-partners.