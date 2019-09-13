Huntingdon County Sexual Assault Charges

WARRIORS MARK, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a girl over many years.



According to police, Richard Bartel, 43, began the assaults when the girl was 13-years-old.



She says they became worse as she got older.



We’re told the victim, now an adult, reported the abuse because she feared he might do the same to another girl.



Bartel initially denied the allegations, but later admitted to some sexual acts when the victim was 16.



Bartel is facing 16 felony charges, including rape and aggravated indecent assault.