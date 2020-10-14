Huntingdon County sees spike in COVID-19 cases within a few days

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA, (WTAJ) — A recent spike in coronavirus cases in Huntingdon County will create some new changes. Within the past 3 days, the county has seen 64 new positive cases and 26 were from Tuesday. This involves schools, long-term care facilities, and now the courthouse.

On Saturday, The Office Of Huntingdon County Commissioners announced that an attorney tested positive for COVID-19, after appearing in court last Monday, October 5th. Huntingdon County EMA Director, Joe Thompson says “the ripple effect of that was that this attorney had contact with several Huntingdon County court staff and potentially other county courthouse employees.” They say effective immediately, they’ll be operating with a reduced staff, which will cause service delays. With the District Attorney’s office now quarantined, they’ll be functioning remotely.

Thompson adds “schools have started back up so there’s more interaction between groups in schools. Generally, people are doing more. The weather is sort of nicer. People are doing more indoors and in small groups but still indoors……and in fact, several area school districts have been impacted by COVID-19 positive exposures.”

In addition, the Huntingdon County School District confirms a new positive case in a staff member. This comes after reopening for in-person instruction almost 2 weeks ago.

Thompson tells us that facilities with positive cases are handling it according to CDC guidelines.