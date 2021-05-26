Huntingdon County Prevention Network invites community to ‘Strike Out Suicide’

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Huntingdon County Prevention Network is encouraging the community to step up to the plate at their upcoming event, Strike Out Suicide.

According to prevention specialist Christine Steidle, it will be the network’s first big fundraising and public event for their Out of the Darkness Walk.

Strike Out Suicide will take place on June 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Huntingdon Little League Field.

Folks are invited to learn more about suicide prevention, while enjoying hands-on activities provided by The Jana Marie Foundation, a dunk tank, and of course, some baseball.

“Our hope and goal is that we let people know that they are truly not alone and that there are supports available to them and resources in our community. And that although suicide can be that taboo or that there’s this stigma related to it, that it doesn’t have to be,” said Steidle.

To help raise funds for their Walk goal, Steidle adds that they will be holding a t-shirt sale.

“We have two juniors from our Huntingdon High School that designed that t-shirt for us,” said Steidle.

T-shirt design by Huntingdon Highschool juniors

Along with selling t-shirts, Steidle says they’ll also be raffling off some Altoona Curve Tickets.

“It should be a fun day and a great way to get the community involved in our efforts to raise awareness for mental health and suicide,” said Steidle.

