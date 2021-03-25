Huntingdon County Prevention Network encourages community to be the “i” in kindness

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- All month long, The Huntingdon County Prevention Network has been creating a tidal wave of little acts by encouraging the community to literally be the “i ” in kindness.

This comes after the network approached its commissioners with the idea to make March, Kindness Awareness Month, after a tough year due to the pandemic.

Initially starting out as a school campaign, it soon grew into the community.

Two “Be The “i” In Kindness” screens are currently floating across the county where people have been taking pictures and uploading them to social media.

The network also created a Kindness Calendar that provides suggestions of small, kind actions, people can do.

Prevention Specialist Christine Steidle says it’s been amazing to see the huge response stemming from all the little acts.

“Say hello to a friend, hold a door for someone, write a thank you note, lend a friend a favorite book or movie. One simple act of kindness a day can really make a difference in someone’s life so it’s reassuring that we’re doing something good, and that we’re just promoting the idea that we can do this all the time,” said Steidle.

To end the month out Steidle says the network plans on holding a chalk walk with their four local school districts. During it, students and staff will write kind words on the sidewalk to make people smile as they walk by.

While this is the networks first time holding the campaign, Steidle says she and the commissioners plan on making Kindness Awareness Month an annual proclamation.