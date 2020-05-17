Huntingdon County officials blame prisons for red status

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents and officials are now blaming the high number of COVID-19 cases at SCI Huntingdon for the county not reopening sooner.

Huntingdon is the only county in our viewing area that is still shut down. Officials say their small businesses have already been struggling… Now they’re afraid that they’ll lose even more business to surrounding areas who were allowed to re-open.

Huntingdon County resident David Taylor says “the problem here in Huntingdon is over at the prison. The Department of Corrections needs to get a hold of that and that’s a Commonwealth responsibility.” Taylor says the governor’s decision to keep their county red was unreasonable and will ruin small businesses.

And officials agree. Huntingdon County State Representative, Rich Irvin says “I think the government has made a mistake in turning Huntingdon county red, for the simple reason that the majority of cases that are in Huntingdon County are isolated to the state prison system.”

Irvin added that “any business that wishes to open is more than willing and has the support of the elected officials in Huntingdon county that being myself, Judy Ward, Jake Corman and 2 out of 3 commissioners.”

Irvin was among 6 elected officials who signed a letter sent to Governor Wolf on May 11th. It stated that for months, Huntingdon has consistently followed CDC guidelines and has not had one death. It also says that most cases were reported from the Department of Corrections.

Blair County senator Judy Ward says “every employer that I have spoken to says I can make this work, I can make adjustments. I want to keep my staff safe, I want to keep my workers safe, and I’m willing to make those adjustments.”

Ward says another concern is rising suicide rates, overdoses, and a negative impact on mental health. She added that “this virus is taking a greater toll with other things than it is the virus itself.”