Huntingdon County offers electronic recycling event for residents

In today’s electronic world, there are always items people are trying to recycle from TVs to laptops and even old VCRs. Huntingdon County residents have a place to recycle them coming up in September and again in November.

Residential disposal for electronics will happen at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 28 and then again on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Many items such as monitors and TV’s can be recycled for free while various other items can be recycled for $0.30 per pound. The event sponsored by Huntingdon County Recycling, Huntingdon County Commissioner’s, Huntingdon County Fair Board, and E-Loop is residential only. They ask not to bring business disposal.

Items being collected for free

Desktop, laptop, notebooks, servers, and tablets (There is a $10 fee for Hard Drive Data Destruction Verification if needed)

Monitors and televisions (CRT’s, LCD’s, LED’s, plasma, projection, and flat screens)

Keyboards, mice, computer speakers, and external CPU devices

CD/DVD/Blu-Ray burners, scanners, wireless routers, switches, modems, external tape, optical and hard disc drives

Printers: all desktop printers, ink-jet, all-in-one, and laser

Items being collected at $0.30 per pound