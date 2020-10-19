Huntingdon County jail shut down after display of COVID-19 symptoms

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — All inmates at the Huntingdon County Jail have been transferred to an out-of-county facility in response to individuals at the jail displaying symptoms of COVID-19, according to county commissioners.

The testing of all inmates is currently in process and corrections officers are in quarantine until testing is completed.

County commissioners said the current facility in the county does not allow for appropriate quarantine measures.

“Anytime you get within close quarters where you can’t social distance because everyone is within an enclosed environment, it does become a concern,” Mark Sather of Huntingdon County commissioners said. “So we had to take the appropriate measures and follow the guidelines.”

Inmates of Huntingdon County will stay at the Centre County prison for at least three weeks. They will be in their own separate unit of the prison, according to Centre County Commissioner Chair Michael Pipe.