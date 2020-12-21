Huntingdon County Humane Society in need of donations

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re feeling in the giving spirit, our furry friends at the Humane Society are in need of donations.

According to the manager of the shelter Lisa Boland, they’re looking for monetary donations, gift cards, and pet friendly toys as the dogs who spend a lot of time in their cage could always use something to chew on.

Boland says with all their fundraises being cancelled for the year due to Covid-19, the donations are more important than ever as they are what keeps the shelter doors open, and what they rely on.