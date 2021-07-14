Huntingdon County EMA to offer free first responder trainings

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After several cancellations due to the pandemic, the Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency will once again offer free first responder trainings.

From July to November, the agency’s trainings will range from Natural Gas, Propane/CO seminars to Hazmat and Water Rescue.

Operations & Training Officer Katie Unger says most of the classes will be held during the evening, with a few scheduled in the morning.

“You will get certificates through the EMA office as well as Bucks County Community College which is who our classes are through. But we do have to have a minimum of 10 people signed up. But there is no max amount of people that can participate in our trainings,” said Unger.

To register for a training, click here.

