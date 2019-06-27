Huntingdon County EMA gets donation to help with large crowds

One of the largest Christian Music festivals in the world just started in Huntingdon County.

The Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency now has new equipment to help keep large crowds safe .

Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency says the Creation Music Festival hosts 59 band. That brings in about 25,000 people each day, tonight through Sunday.

Their old command center could not keep up with the demand of the crowds.

“This is our nineteenth year coming,” Susie Swainson, concert-goer said.

She said she and her husband look forward to taking their kids to the creation music festival in Shirleysburg, every year.

“We are camping, we have a group of about 30 here, so we have a bunch of tents set up,” Swainson, said.

Joe Thompson, Director for the Huntingdon County Emergency Management Agency, says they’re old mobile home command center wasn’t giving crews the space and resources they needed to keep the 35,000 people who attend the 4 day festival safe.



That’s when a community member donated their RV to the ema. Now multiple agencies can use this space for a variety of situations.

“If there would be an emegrency such as a lost person, even a weather emergency of some kind that we need to mobilize and have people have the ability to meet and gather and talk and work together under one roof, literally, that’ s what this would be used for.,” Thompson, said.

The National Weather Service has a space in this RV to monitor weather, so officials can know if they need to change events plans.

Susie says being a parent of two little ones, it makes her feel better knowing emergency crews have everything they need to prepare for dangers.

“Since we’ve been here so many years, we’ve experienced lots of different kinds of weather, we’ve had several of our group members get sick in the past, we’ve had some get lost, so it’s nice to know that we have a resource that’s local.”

Huntingdon County EMA plans on using their new mobile command center for other large events in the area, like the county fair in August.