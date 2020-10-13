Huntingdon County Courthouse reports COVID-19 exposure

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An attorney that appeared in court at the Huntingdon County Courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county commissioners.

The attorney appeared in court on Oct. 5. County commissioners said in a release that any individual who had potential exposure has been notified.

The court plans to continue operations as scheduled at this time, including precautions such as wearing masks and applying social distancing.

County offices will be functioning with a reduced staff immediately, according to the release. While the offices will not be closed, county commissioners said they anticipate the staff reduction may cause service delays.

A limited amount of people will be allowed in a county office at any given time. Individuals are encouraged to utilize electronic methods to conduct business.