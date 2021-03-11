Huntingdon County Commissioners worry that its prison Covid cases are inflating their overall numbers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Huntingdon County Commissioners have reason to believe that their local prisons are causing the inflation in the number of cases being reported.

“My beef is with the Department of Health,” said Commissioner Scott Walls.

The Department of Health combines the county’s prison Covid cases with the general publics, which Walls says is misleading; especially when SCI Huntingdon is conducting high volume Covid-19 testings on their inmates.

“Rightfully so, so that way they can identify everyone including the asymptomatic people. I think they’re doing the right thing, this is not to throw the Department of Corrections under the bus,” said Walls.

Still, Walls says that confined mass testing is a misrepresentation of the general publics active cases.

“Yesterday the numbers we had was around 380 in the total infected people in Huntingdon County. If we take the numbers we believe we have from the Department of Corrections, it looks like there’s around 226 people county wise actually infected in the general population,” said Walls.

An almost 150 difference, which is why Walls says he would like the Department of Health to start differentiating between the two.

“The public needs reassured that they are doing a good job at mitigating this Covid threat and also reassure the parents and the educators and the school directors that they can make decisions based on what’s actually out in the general populous, not the numbers we’re getting including the SCI inmate numbers,” said Walls.