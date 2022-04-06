HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County Arts Council will open their first exhibit in a new center this Friday.

The council’s annual juried show, Spring Thaw, will be the first exhibit to be held in the new space. The Art Council now operates at the former 12th Street Methodist Church in Huntingdon.

The exhibit will specifically feature artwork from students across Huntingdon County, and is part of the council’s push to encourage youth in the arts.

“We really want to engage the youth in our community in arts work,” said Larry Mutti, President of the Huntingdon County Arts Council Board of Directors. “Of course, arts are something that people can practice throughout their lives, and what better time to get started in the arts and to develop an appreciation for the arts.”

The exhibit will be open through Sunday, May 1, and will be available for viewing on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.