MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local man will spend at least eight months in state prison after being found guilty of three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Last May, James Tippett, 25, Mount Union was convicted of killing a beagle puppy.

In a disturbing incident, Tippett kicked the puppy, threw a cage at it, and threw it against a wall.

Police began investigating after a neighbors recorded part of that abuse.

The sentence carries a maximum of 30 months in state prison.