Huntingdon, Blair Counties moved to “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon and Blair Counties have joined Centre County in the substantial level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The DOH and Department of Education will speak with school district representatives in these counties to discuss the implications of the substantial level of transmission.

The full breakdown across Pennsylvania is below:

Low – Cameron, Clinton, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Warren,

Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Indiana, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Washington, Wayne, Wyoming, York

Substantial – Berks, Blair, Bradford, Centre, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Montour, Schuylkill, Union, Westmoreland

The statewide positivity rate has increased from 3.9% to 4.3%. As of Oct. 15, there have been 8,723 new cases of COVID-19 across the state.

In addition, Texas has been removed from Pennsylvania’s travel advisory list. If you visit any of the states in the list below, the DOH is recommending that you quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Pennsylvania.

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Counties in Pennsylvania that have been placed in the concerning level of positivity rates have been listed below, featuring several from our area.