Huntingdon, Blair Counties moved to “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon and Blair Counties have joined Centre County in the substantial level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The DOH and Department of Education will speak with school district representatives in these counties to discuss the implications of the substantial level of transmission.
The full breakdown across Pennsylvania is below:
- Low – Cameron, Clinton, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Juniata, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Warren,
- Moderate – Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Clearfield, Columbia, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Indiana, Jefferson, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Tioga, Venango, Washington, Wayne, Wyoming, York
- Substantial – Berks, Blair, Bradford, Centre, Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Montour, Schuylkill, Union, Westmoreland
The statewide positivity rate has increased from 3.9% to 4.3%. As of Oct. 15, there have been 8,723 new cases of COVID-19 across the state.
In addition, Texas has been removed from Pennsylvania’s travel advisory list. If you visit any of the states in the list below, the DOH is recommending that you quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Pennsylvania.
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Counties in Pennsylvania that have been placed in the concerning level of positivity rates have been listed below, featuring several from our area.
- Huntingdon (9.9%)
- Westmoreland (8.9%)
- Bradford (8.3%)
- Lackawanna (8.2%)
- Lebanon (8.2%)
- Perry (8.2%)
- Elk (7.9%)
- Susquehanna (7.1%)
- Bedford (6.8%)
- Berks (6.5%)
- Lawrence (6.4%)
- Luzerne (6.0%)
- Schuylkill (5.9%)
- Dauphin (5.7%),
- Armstrong (5.6%)
- Centre (5.6%)
- Tioga (5.5%)
- Carbon (5.1%)
- Indiana (5.1%)
- Montour (5.0%)
- Blair (5.0%)