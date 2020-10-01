Huntingdon Area School District returning to in-person classes

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon Area School District will return to in-person instruction five days a week starting Monday, Oct. 5.

Superintendent Fred Foster said the level of community transmission in Huntingdon County has been reported at a “low” level for two consecutive weeks.

“We will continue to monitor the levels of transmission and based on Huntingdon County’s level of transmission, that will guide our instructional model,” Foster said in a letter to parents, children and staff.

Foster said that safety remains to be the number one priority.

“In the event we bring everyone together and a case or cases arise within our district, we will work with the Department of Health and make decisions on school closure and the length of time for remote learning until we can return to a blended/hybrid model of instruction,” Foster continued.