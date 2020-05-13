Humble Hero: Firefighter responds to viral photo

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A photo taken Monday night at the five-alarm fire in Huntingdon County that displaced nearly 60 people is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Jeff speck snapped the photo of firefighter Tim Keller from the Alexandria Fire Company carrying 98-year-old Elizabeth Bashline out of the Blair Building.

Keller took her patient care, and Elizabeth’s grandson tells WTAJ News she’s doing well.

Keller has been a firefighter for 27 years. He says this was the largest fire he’s ever had to fight, but he’s not the only hero here. He says this photo symbolizes what his community is all about.

“What I did today, you know bringing the lady out of the bulding with other firefighters doing the same thing, you know, it’s…I think it brings hope to people, knowing that you know there’s still wonderful things that can happen in this country with what it going on now,” says Keller.

What you don’t see in the photo is what happened just before it was taken.

Keller says it was Kevin Tracy from Stone Valley Company 19 who carried Elizabeth all the way down from the seventh floor and then handed her to him.

The community is sharing this photo on social media calling Keller and all firefighters, heroes.

“You don’t hesitate, you don’t think about it. You don’t worry about your life, you worry about their life,” says Keller.