Humane Society of Cambria County holding special adoption month

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County is having a special adoption event for the month of February.

After around 16 cats and kittens were found abandoned in late January, the shelter is having a white-out event.

Any person adopting a dog or cat with white spots, dots, patches or stripes will have $29 taken off the adoption fee.

“We’re really qualifying all of these animals to try and get them a chance to go home. Sometimes white animals are overlooked in our shelter just because they are plainer looking so we hope that this brings attention to them,” says Jessica Vamos, Executive Director of the Humane Society.

The Humane Society is back open on Tuesday and Vamos says they are also looking for more volunteers and monetary donations.