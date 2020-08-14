Human services urging those needing background checks to stay up-to-date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging anyone that needs background checks for employment to complete the requirement as soon as possible.

Gov. Wolf signed Act 18 of 2020 earlier in the year to extend the time period for certain professionals to obtain an FBI criminal criminal history background check if they were unable to get a fingerprint scan due to COVID-19.

“This initial extension helped ensure that people in professions that require clearances could continue to work during the stay-at-home period when many of the fingerprinting sites were closed,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said. “Completing fingerprinting and clearance requirements ensures that people remain in compliance with clearances and do not get into a difficult situation if circumstances change.”

This extension will last until 60 days following the expiration of the disaster emergency declaration or until Dec. 31, depending on what date happens first.

The above timeline applies to new employees. For employees renewing their clearances, Dec. 31 is the expiration of the extension.

Anyone who is required to obtain clearances, including the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Record Check and the Pennsylvania Child Abuse History Clearance must still obtain their clearances prior to employment.