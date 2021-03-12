Howard Cub Scout Pack and Troop to throw first annual Winter Festival

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re looking to get outside on March 13, the Howard Cub Scout Pack and Troop are throwing their first annual Howard Winter Festival!

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Howard Community Park, the day will be packed with entertainment, vendors, food trucks and a chili cook-off.

Unit Commissioner Patti Long says there will even be a giant igloo made out of more than 450 milk jugs for kids to crawl in, as well as a hand-crafted bench that will be raffled off.

“Hopefully this is the first one and there will be many more to come and it will only grow from here. And just to get people out and get the town together I think will be fun. I think everybody is ready for that for sure,” said Long.

Long asks that people come with masks and says that plenty of hand sanitizer stations will be provided.