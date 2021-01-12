How you can still be in the crowd this Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Faithful followers are one thing you can count on every Groundhog Day.

February 2nd rolls around and thousands of people pack Gobbler’s Knob to see Punxsutawney Phil make his proclamation. We’re told last year the event brought more than 30,000 people to the area.

“We get off the stage just after dawn and we go out and talk to people,” Dan McGinley, who is part of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, explained. “I find neighbors of mine and I find people who have come from Europe and beyond, Asia, every state in America. It is amazing how far they come.”

You won’t see the crowds this year though. Groundhog Day 2021 will just be Phil and his inner circle. The live event will only be streamed online and on your televisions.

Organizers have gotten creative in hopes of still having faces in this year’s crowd. They are offering cut-out versions of people, which are currently available for purchase.

All you have to do is send a picture to the club and they’ll make a cut-out version of yourself to be shown in the audience on Groundhog Day.

“We will then, after the ceremony, have your cut-out photographed with Punxsutawney Phil,” McGinley said. “The inner circle will autograph it and we will mail it back to you for a souvenir. Not only will you be there, but then we will give you something to hang on to for years to come.”

Click here to purchase a cut-out. Orders must be placed by January 22, 2021.