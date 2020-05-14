How Truck Drivers are Staying Safe During the Pandemic

As essential workers a truck driver’s regular routine can be dangerous during a pandemic.

Bob Dolan, a truck driver out of Allentown for XPO Logistics, says it’s not just the drivers that have to be careful.

“Everyone is working together to make sure that we all stay safe, whether it’s the warehouse guy, whether it’s the truck driver coming in and we’re all minimizing the exposure that we possible can,” Bob Dolan, Sales Representative for XPO Logistics said.

So, how can you help truck driver’s during this challenging time? Ken Morder, Director of Safety for the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association says stay out of truck driver’s blind spots, so they can deliver their shipments safely and help them get necessities that might be hard to come buy.

“A lot of the times they can’t get food, and stuff cause they can’t drive their tractor trailers through a McDonald’s and stuffs, so we’re requesting that if you see a driver stop or pulled over at the time, maybe ask him if you can get him something to eat,” Morder, said.

Bob says a truck driver is constantly touching different objects throughout the day, whether it be ther handheld computer, electronic logging device or switches in the tractor tailer.

He says they’ve wipe eveyrthing down with sanitizer wipes, wash their hands when they go in and out of the truck and have changed other delivery protocols.

“We aren’t giving our pens out to any of our customers. where in the past we’d go to a customer, they’d then sign our delivery receipt, you’d hand them a pen,” Dolan, said.

Morder says they aren’t worried about running short on truck drivers, due to being quarantined. He says they’re just making sure drivers are following CDC guidelines.