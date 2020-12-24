How to track Santa’s location right from your phone

THE NORTH POLE (WTAJ) — Wondering what time Santa is going to arrive?

The official NORAD Santa Tracker is underway starting on Christmas Eve. For 65 years, The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been using its satellite technology to see where Santa and his reindeer are in the sky.

You can head to NORADsanta.org on Dec. 24 to follow the radar or you can download the app on your phone – via Google Play or iOS. If you want to take the more traditional route, you can also call NORAD at 1-877-HI-NORAD to see where Santa is.

WHAT IS HIS ROUTE?

According to NORAD, Santa usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west (New Zealand and Australia). Then, Santa will make his way across Asia, Africa and Europe before flying across the ocean to the United States.

NORAD noted that Santa’s route can be affected by the weather, so his route can sometimes change course. “NORAD coordinates with Santa’s Elf Launch Staff to confirm his launch time, but from that point on, Santa calls the shots,” they said. “We just track him!”

WHEN WILL HE ARRIVE?

“NORAD tracks Santa, but only Santa knows his route, which means we cannot predict where and when he will arrive at your house,” NORAD said. They do note that previous data shows he seems to arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 24 – but only if you’re asleep.

HOW DOES HE DO IT?

Do his reindeer travel at the speed of light? No, but NORAD does seem to have all the specs on his sleigh. Their intelligence reports claim that Santa does not experience time the same way that the rest of us do (makes sense, he’s been around for a pretty long time).

“His trip seems to take 24 hours to us, but to Santa it might last days, weeks or even months. Santa would not want to rush the important job of delivering presents to children and spreading joy to everyone, so the only logical conclusion is that Santa somehow functions within his own time-space continuum,” NORAD said.

