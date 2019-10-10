How to Step Up Your Cake Decorating Game

It seems like there’s a holiday for everything these days, and the art of cake decorating is no exception! October 10th is National Cake Decorating Day! Our Morgan Koziar invited Erin Jay of Whipped Bakery to the WTAJ studio to get some tips on decorating cakes. Erin says the key to decorating is having a good consistency with your icing. Some of the biggest mistakes Erin sees people making in the kitchen is trying to decorate a hot cake. She says it’s essential to allow a cake to completely cool before decorating.

At only 21 years old, Erin is one year into owning her own bakery in Bedford. Erin studied culinary arts near New York City, and decided to open up her own bakery at home.

Erin offers cake decorating classes at her bakery, so if you feel like you could use some tips on decorating, check out the Whipped Bakery Facebook page.

Whipped Bakery is located at 142 East Pitt Street in Bedford, PA. You can find more information at whippedbakerypa.com or call them at (814) 310-5949.