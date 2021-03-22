How to prevent the spread of Raystown Lake’s unwelcomed guests, Zebra Mussels

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Invasive, unwelcomed guests have been detected in Raystown Lake, Zebra Mussels.

The species gets no bigger than your thumbnail, but according to Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Sean Hartzell, once introduced into a body of water, very little can be done to get them out.

“Unfortunately, we can’t remove them from Raystown Lake. Once they’re there, they’re there,” said Hartzell.

According to Hartzell, Zebra Mussels impact the ecology of a lakes ecosystem.

“They basically filter feed. They’re taking all these little particles and things like that out of the water and that’s really the bottom of the lake food chain, so it can have impacts going up that might affect some of the bigger fish that folks like to catch,” said Hartzell.

Hartzell says he’s concerned that the Zebra Mussels might end up affecting Raystown Lake, like they did Lake Erie.

“They caused a lot of problems there with crusting boat docks, boat ramps. There’s all these shells that litter the beach and they’re not pretty like the seashells you’ll find at the ocean. They’re small and very sharp,” said Hartzell.

But as for now, he says only time will tell for Raystown. In the meantime to help prevent their spread, Hartzell advises boaters to Clean, Drain and Dry.

“Zebra Mussels do not like high pressure water and they really don’t like hot water something that’s about 140 degrees Fahrenheit or more. So if you’re boating on the lake go through the car wash, wash your boat. Also make sure to drain your boat as you’re leaving the lake,” said Hartzell.

Hartzell says this is important as mussels stick onto boats and make microscopic larvae which can’t be seen with the naked eye.

“So if that gets moved to another lake it could move Zebra Mussels to another lake…probably how they got to Raystown initially,” said Hartzell.

Hartzell says they will be monitoring the Zebra Mussels, and says signs will be posted around the lake on how to properly clean your boat.