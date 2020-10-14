Houtzdale boy wants to be police officer, inspired by uncle & PSP Trooper

HOUTZDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Deciding what you want to do for your career is no easy task, but a Clearfield County 10-year-old seems to have it all figured out.

“I’m dead set what I’m going to do when I grow up,” Dravin Jones-Jordan, from Houtzdale, said. “A police officer or military police.”

There’s no doubt in Dravin’s mind that protecting his country is what he wants to do.

His desire to help others was inspired by his uncle.

“My uncle served in Iraq,” Dravin explained. “He died last year. Seven days after my birthday.”

Gregory Joseph Jordan served as a specialist in the U.S. Army. He had just recently moved back to the Houtzdale area when he suddenly passed away.

The unexpected tragedy hasn’t been easy, but it has also given Dravin a plan.

In his uncle’s honor, the fifth grader is now committed to living a life where he protects others.

Dravin has already started creating bonds. He has been looking up to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrew Mills as inspiration for his future career. Last month he gifted him with a thin blue line flag and special note on the back thanking him for his service and dedication.

“Just the gesture of him giving me that plaque just meant a lot,” Trooper Mills, from PSP Clearfield, said. “It actually sits on my nightstand and I look at it daily so it meant a lot more than probably he knows.”

A couple weeks later, Trooper Mills returned the favor and surprised Dravin with a gift at his school, Moshannon Valley Elementary.

The two also spent some time talking about Dravin’s future and his desire to serve his community.

“The main reason I want to be a cop is because I don’t want bad things happening in the world,” Dravin said. “I just want positivity going around.”

Dravin is working to collect police patches from all over the country.

You can send them to:

Dravin Jones-Jordan

PO Box 98

Ramey, PA 16671