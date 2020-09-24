Household hazardous waste collection to be held in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County have a chance to get rid of hazardous household waste in the coming months.
After delaying their April collection, the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority will hold their waste collection on Nov. 20 and 21.
Items they are looking for include fluorescent tubes, oil-based paints and pesticides.
Anyone interested needs to pre-register for the collection by visiting their website.
