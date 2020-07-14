Household chemical collection event to be held in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will be hosting a household chemical collection event on Aug. 1 at Concurrent Technologies Corporation in Johnstown.
The collection will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m and will provide Pennsylvania residents with a safe and cost effective way to dispose of a variety of materials.
The PRC will have new safety measures due to COVID-19, including an advanced registration system that is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
There is a flat fee of $20 per vehicle and will allow for disposal of the following:
- Aerosol cans
- Automotive fluids
- Chemistry sets
- Gasoline and kerosene
- Household cleaners
- Mercury thermometers
- Paint products
- Pesticides/garden chemicals
- Photo chemicals
- Pool chemicals
Oversized loads will be subject to an additional charge that will be determined by the on-site staff. There is also an additional charge of $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per round of liquid mercury.
Participants must adhere to the following guidelines at the event:
- Register online in advance
- Place all items in car trunk or truck bed
- Wear a mask when speaking to on-site staff
- Remain in the vehicle at all times
- Bring exact change or a check payable to the PRC
- Visit PRC’s website before attending the event