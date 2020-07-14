Household chemical collection event to be held in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will be hosting a household chemical collection event on Aug. 1 at Concurrent Technologies Corporation in Johnstown.

The collection will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m and will provide Pennsylvania residents with a safe and cost effective way to dispose of a variety of materials.

The PRC will have new safety measures due to COVID-19, including an advanced registration system that is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

There is a flat fee of $20 per vehicle and will allow for disposal of the following:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Automotive fluids
  • Chemistry sets
  • Gasoline and kerosene
  • Household cleaners
  • Mercury thermometers
  • Paint products
  • Pesticides/garden chemicals
  • Photo chemicals
  • Pool chemicals

Oversized loads will be subject to an additional charge that will be determined by the on-site staff. There is also an additional charge of $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per round of liquid mercury.

Participants must adhere to the following guidelines at the event:

  • Register online in advance
  • Place all items in car trunk or truck bed
  • Wear a mask when speaking to on-site staff
  • Remain in the vehicle at all times
  • Bring exact change or a check payable to the PRC
  • Visit PRC’s website before attending the event

