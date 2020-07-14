Household chemical collection event to be held in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will be hosting a household chemical collection event on Aug. 1 at Concurrent Technologies Corporation in Johnstown.



The collection will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m and will provide Pennsylvania residents with a safe and cost effective way to dispose of a variety of materials.



The PRC will have new safety measures due to COVID-19, including an advanced registration system that is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.



There is a flat fee of $20 per vehicle and will allow for disposal of the following:

Aerosol cans

Automotive fluids

Chemistry sets

Gasoline and kerosene

Household cleaners

Mercury thermometers

Paint products

Pesticides/garden chemicals

Photo chemicals

Pool chemicals

Oversized loads will be subject to an additional charge that will be determined by the on-site staff. There is also an additional charge of $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per round of liquid mercury.



Participants must adhere to the following guidelines at the event: