House will vote to override PIAA veto

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania house majority leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) is working on overriding a veto from Governor Wolf that would place control of school sporting events in the hands of local school districts.



House Bill 2787, passed by both the House and Senate, would ensure decisions about the resumption of school sports and spectators can be made by individual school districts. Gov. Wolf vetoed the bill Monday evening.

Benninghoff said that over the last six months Gov. Wolf has upended lives and livelihoods with “confusing and inconsistent dictates refusing to work with us to combat this virus.”

“To once again stand up for children and families, the house will vote to override this ridiculous veto,” Benninghoff said.

