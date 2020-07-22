House votes to remove congressional statue

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — The House of Representatives will vote to remove a bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney.
Taney authored the decision in “Dred Scott v. Sandford” in 1857, declaring that African-Americans could not be citizens.
The vote would need to be improved by the House and Senate and then signed President Trump. Some doubt the vote will be approved given Trump’s opposition to the removal of historic statues elsewhere.
