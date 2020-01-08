House torn down by city causes controversy

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house on Menoher Boulevard was torn down on January 3, for what the city says was a lack of care.

In December of last year, Johnstown’s Community and Economic Development Director, John Dubnansky, says the property at 602,604 Menoher Boulevard, along with 19 other properties were set to be demolished.

He says this particular property had gone without its taxes paid since 2013 and also had holes in the roof and broken windows, qualifying it for the demolition.

The former homeowners said they were shocked and claim they weren’t notified of the demolition, but the city says a notice was posted on November 15, along with a mailed letter.