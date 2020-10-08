House leaders call for representative to resign over Snapchat videos

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Both Republicans and Democrats from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are calling for the resignation of Representative Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) after Snapchat videos show him allegedly encouraging his 5-year-old son to smoke a cigar.

“As parents and fellow legislators, we are disgusted by Rep. Bernstine’s conduct,” the leadership of Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus said in a statement. “In order to take the time necessary to focus on his family and repair his relationships, we call on Rep. Bernstine to immediately resign.”

Bernstine released an apology video on Twitter, saying that the situation was “jokes that went way too far.”

I vow to do better….. pic.twitter.com/TUnA4YvFAM — Aaron Bernstine (@AaronBernstine) October 8, 2020

“I have to do a much better job as a role model for my child,” Bernstine said. “I’ll continue to work on that and me and my family are addressing it as a private matter.”

“Over the next 26 days before the election, there’s gonna be a lot of other things that people are gonna try to put out: some of them true, some of them manipulated and some of them just downright false,” he continued. “Now the party bosses of both sides are going to try and take advantage of this situation.”

Bernstine said he intends to continue his reelection campaign for Nov. 3.