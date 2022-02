CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews battled flames of a house fire in Cambria County Friday evening.

The house fire broke out around 6:15 p.m. at the 700 block of Cameron Avenue in Summerhill Township. Beaverdale Fire, St. Michael Fire, Dunlo Fire, Portage Fire and Richland Fire were the fire departments at the scene. Forest Hills EMS, Portage EMS and Summerhill Township Police Department also responded.

The video above was submitted by Amber Plummer.