House Democrats look to lower prescription drug prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The House Democratic Policy Committee is looking into ways to lower prescription drug prices in Pennsylvania.
The committee held a hearing Wednesday to address drug prices, which have risen faster than the rate of inflation.
Lawmakers at the hearing discussed bills to help bring those costs down, including a bill that would put a $100 monthly cap on the cost of insulin.
“It is too important a drug for profiteering to take place. We’ve got to protect Pennsylvanians,” said Rep. Mike Zabel (D-Delaware), a sponsor of the bill. “Some people have to make a choice as to whether they’re going to pay their rent, keep their house, or fill their prescription. That’s unsustainable and something we have to fix.”
Other bills in the House include House Bill 1042, to create a Prescription Drug Pricing Task Force, and House Bill 568, which promotes transparency in drug prices.