Celebrations turned into screams in Missouri after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in the middle of a crowd.
It happened during a hot air balloon festival on Saturday, as part of the city of Hannibal’s bicentennial celebrations.
The scary moment…was all caught on camera.
As a balloon comes in for a hard landing and hits a couple of people in the crowd.
While a firetruck and ambulance were witnessed on scene…
police say they didn’t need to respond as it was just a minor incident.
One little girl suffered minor injuries.
The event continued on as planned and further events are still going on as scheduled.
Hot Air Balloon makes crash-landing into a crowd of people
Celebrations turned into screams in Missouri after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in the middle of a crowd.