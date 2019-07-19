Hospital fights put Pennsylvania emergency room on lockdown

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say people seeking treatment after three fights in a small Pennsylvania town began fighting again at the hospital, prompting the emergency room to be locked down until the situation was diffused.



Chambersburg Police said people went to Chambersburg Hospital after the first round of fights occurred Wednesday afternoon in the borough.

Police say about 8 to 10 people engaged in another, larger fight outside the hospital a half-hour later.

Two people face charges of disorderly conduct, and one also is accused of resisting arrest.

Sgt. Ian Armstrong says no one was seriously hurt and charges against others are expected.



Chambersburg Police are assuring people the emergency room is again a safe place to seek medical treatment.

Chambersburg is a town of about 21,000 about 150 miles (241 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.