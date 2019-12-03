Hospital cares for 10,000th NICU baby

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn Highlands DuBois is celebrating the 10,000th baby in the care of their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Baby Eli was born right on time on December 1.

His parents Brandy Kalgren and Sammie Evans said everything seemed normal, until they noticed he was having trouble breathing.

“he was perfectly fine when we came out and he started having really labored breathing,” Kalgren said. “We said something to the nurse in maternity and they checked him out and brought him over. It was terrifying.”

That’s when Eli began his stay in the Penn Highlands DuBois NICU.

“He was just that special little guy that came into the unit not very sick, but sick enough that he needed just that little bit of extra help from us,” NICU nursing director Suzanne McCullough said.

The tally to 10,000 has been running since the NICU stated in 1977.

It started as a small room in the hospital and has grown into a 16-bed facility.

Dr. Hassan’s been overseeing it for the last 12 years.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about serving these little angels and their families and the community,” Hassan said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

For them it’s not about the numbers, but sending the Familes like Eli’s home with a healthy baby in their arms.

Penn Highlands DuBois NICU helps an average of 8 babies a week and around 300 a year.

Eli is expected to go home with his parents Wednesday.