Hope Moonshot: how you can send your hopes to the moon

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leaders at Penn State University are (literally) shooting for the moon and invite you to do the same.

“Whether you’re six years old, 50 years old, whatever it is, you can look up to the moon every single night you go outside and say, ‘My hope is literally sitting on the moon’s surface’,” says Justin Aglio, senior director of the Readiness Institute at Penn State.

In late 2021, the Hope Moonshot project will launch hopes and dreams from around the world onto the same moon we all sleep under each night.

“If it can reach the moon’s surface, it can become true on Earth,” says Aglio.

The mission is a collaboration between the Penn State Readiness Institute and Global Moonshots in Education, who say hope is what people need today.

“And that’s what we want to bring to the world today, a sense of hope, that we are going to recover, and do well, and move peacefully, and healthily, and happily in the 21st century,” says Esther Wojcicki, CEO of Global Moonshots.

The hopes, which can remain anonymous, will be stored on an SD card. Then it will be sent on the first-ever commercial flight of personal products to the moon, thanks to a grant the company Astrobotics received from NASA.

They say the moonshot can also be a learning opportunity for students across the country, so they’ve provided kindergarten through 12th grade lesson plans.

“My goal with global moonshots is to be able to supply for all school districts everywhere these lesson plans that will actually come from Penn State University, that will enable teachers to give students more control and have more hope,” says Wojcicki.

Hopes will be accepted on their website through January 22.