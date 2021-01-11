‘Hope’ for 2021: Community names farm’s first calf of the new year

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — There have been many words used to describe 2020. A good amount have a negative connotation to them.

When Vale Wood Farms in Loretto asked the community for help in naming their new calf, the most suggested name was loud and clear: Hope.

After over 350 comments, “Hope” topped the list as the focus shifts into 2021 and people start to hope for a brighter year than the last.



Many comments under the post say the name fits because we all need a little hope in our lives and in the new year.

