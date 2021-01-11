‘Hope’ for 2021: Community names farm’s first calf of the new year

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — There have been many words used to describe 2020. A good amount have a negative connotation to them.

When Vale Wood Farms in Loretto asked the community for help in naming their new calf, the most suggested name was loud and clear: Hope.

After over 350 comments, “Hope” topped the list as the focus shifts into 2021 and people start to hope for a brighter year than the last.

Many comments under the post say the name fits because we all need a little hope in our lives and in the new year.

THE LATEST

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss