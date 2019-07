TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hoopsfest is celebrating its 19th year of helping the Tyrone community.

This large scale basketball tournament is the biggest fundraiser for the Joshua House.

The organization is dedicated to helping kids in our area.

The Executive Director says 15 teams signed up for the first year of the event, and that number has grown to over 250 teams supporting the charity.

If you’re interested in volunteering at the event, you can sign up at www.hoopsfest.net