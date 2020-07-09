Homes flood, one partially collapses during flood

The flooding was so bad on this street, one family was unable to return to their home.

A little after 6 Tuesday night a rain and hail storm hit Brockway Borough and Snyder township hard.

“I noticed it got dark pretty quick, then it was a couple minutes later, where it started raining, and then shortly, minutes after that it started hailing as well, so it came in quick, Rezin Feely, Brockway, Resident, said.

Four inches in just one hour, that’s how fast the Jefferson County Emergency Management Service says it came down.

One of those areas, was Clay Plant Road in Snyder Township.

“We had one home in the Clay Plant area where there was a large amount of water that came through the yard off the hillside and it actually collapsed the foundation, down to the rear of the home,” Mike Hoskavich, Fire Chief for the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, said.

Chief Hoskavich, says Penelec and Unilec crews worked to restore downed powerlines that were hit by trees, while his fire crew worked on cleaning up debris from the roads and helping damaged homes.

“About the only thing we can do is to help shutdown utilities, so when the water does recede, natural gas isn’t filling the resident’s home, causing a fire hazard and that sort of thing,” Chief Hoskavich, said.

He says about three houses had up to four feet of water in their basements, but no one was injured.

Chief Hoskavich, says if you’re in a situation where water is rising quickly, get to higher ground immediately.