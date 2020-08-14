Home utility assistance available until end of August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services is reminding Pennsylvanians of assistance available for certain utility bills.

The assistance is available through the low-income energy assistance program (LIHEAP) recovery crisis program, which is set to end on Aug. 31.

The program normally runs from November-April, but the recovery crisis program specifically is running through August and can help Pennsylvanians with their home energy bills.

Assistance can be available if a household has the following:

Has their main or secondary energy source completely shut-off

Is notified that their utility service will be shut off in the next 60 days

Has broken energy equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replace

Is in danger of being without fuel in 15 days or less

Owes funds to a utility provider that would constitute a service termination if not for the Public Utility Commission’s moratorium on terminations

Applications are available online or by calling 1-800-692-7462.