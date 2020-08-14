Home utility assistance available until end of August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services is reminding Pennsylvanians of assistance available for certain utility bills.

The assistance is available through the low-income energy assistance program (LIHEAP) recovery crisis program, which is set to end on Aug. 31.

The program normally runs from November-April, but the recovery crisis program specifically is running through August and can help Pennsylvanians with their home energy bills.

Assistance can be available if a household has the following:

  • Has their main or secondary energy source completely shut-off
  • Is notified that their utility service will be shut off in the next 60 days
  • Has broken energy equipment or leaking lines that must be fixed or replace
  • Is in danger of being without fuel in 15 days or less
  • Owes funds to a utility provider that would constitute a service termination if not for the Public Utility Commission’s moratorium on terminations

Applications are available online or by calling 1-800-692-7462.

