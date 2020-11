CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Boggs Township on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived around 1:20 p.m. to reports of a fire in a home on Laurel Run Road. One person lived at the residence, who was uninjured, according to crews on the scene.

The home however, is at a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.