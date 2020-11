BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District will be going fully virtual in the beginning of December.

The junior and senior high schools moved to remote learning on Nov. 16, leaving the three elementary schools to make the switch on Dec. 1. Students will return to the classroom on Jan. 4.

Throughout the district, there are 38 active cases and over 500 people quarantining as a result.

Those numbers include 27 employees that tested positive or are in quarantine.

