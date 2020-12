HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Hollidaysburg Area public library has changed its procedures in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

To browse books or use the computers, you must make an appointment. Contactless pickup is also by appointment only.

Digital services are available 24/7 on the library’s website and wifi access is available in the building’s parking lot and nearby street parking.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ